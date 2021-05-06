Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Million

Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $580,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $9.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 900,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,037. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $295.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

