One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

