OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 9,200,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.