ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 327,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ONEOK by 190.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 61,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in ONEOK by 107.8% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 14,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

