Open Governance Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.97 or 0.00807532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00103439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.85 or 0.09166483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.