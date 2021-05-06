Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $21.71

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $20.58. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

The firm has a market cap of $550.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRV LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $15,879,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

