Oppenheimer Comments on OSI Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $94.92. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

