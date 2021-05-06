Oppenheimer Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $200.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.56.

FRPT opened at $174.00 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.12.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Freshpet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

