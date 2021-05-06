Oppenheimer Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,293. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

