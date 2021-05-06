OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPRX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $842.87 million, a P/E ratio of -131.97 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

