OracleChain Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. OracleChain has a market cap of $593,202.72 and $56,541.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00270351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.86 or 0.01199489 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.12 or 0.00792419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,913.72 or 0.99973336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

