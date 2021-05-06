OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

