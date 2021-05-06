OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $648.95 million, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 203,155 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 35.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 201,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 257,424 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

