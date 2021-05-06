Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $300.26 million and $3.30 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00083358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00806976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00102033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.15 or 0.08939213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

