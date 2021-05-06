Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $230.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.