O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $529.70.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,854. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $377.27 and a 1-year high of $561.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $517.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

