Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.26

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.26 and last traded at $86.10, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $6.793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.