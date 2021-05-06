Ørsted A/S’s (DOGEF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday.

DOGEF stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $226.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

