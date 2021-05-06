OSB Group’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. Numis Securities downgraded OSB Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 482.60 ($6.31) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 221.20 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 459.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

