Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen Sells 20,000 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $130.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

