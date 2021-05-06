OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $2,396,500.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00.

OSI Systems stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

