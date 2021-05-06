Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Down 10% Following Insider Selling

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.76. Approximately 22,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 381,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Specifically, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282.

OM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

