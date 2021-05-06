Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $29.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.37.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 65,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,273. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $4,033,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

