Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTNQ remained flat at $$53.29 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,631 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

