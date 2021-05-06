Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded by TheStreet

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PACB stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,785,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

