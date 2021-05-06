PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

