Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $64.55, but opened at $67.42. Palomar shares last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 4,508 shares traded.

The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $466,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,084. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Palomar by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

