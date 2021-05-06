Paparazzi (PAZZI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $571.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a market cap of $17,194.60 and approximately $571.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00084588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.60 or 0.00804343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00102644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,098.45 or 0.09020910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

