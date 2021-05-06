Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,640,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 106,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Shares of V opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

