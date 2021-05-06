Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,350. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

