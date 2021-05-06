Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM opened at $223.50 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -123.48, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

