Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,900 VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

SMB stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

