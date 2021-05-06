Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,779 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

