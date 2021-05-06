Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.06.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.