Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,500 Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 4,445.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 128,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,731,229. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genius Brands International Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

