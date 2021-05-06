Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Invests $51,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 145.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.