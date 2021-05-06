Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

