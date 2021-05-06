Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.52. 52,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,452. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

