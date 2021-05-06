Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,345,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 65.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,937. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Truist raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

