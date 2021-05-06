Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,255. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $239.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.55. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

