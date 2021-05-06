Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $99.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

