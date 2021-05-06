Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

