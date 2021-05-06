Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,033 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

BBIO stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

