Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDFN opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

