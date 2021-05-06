Parallel Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.