Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

