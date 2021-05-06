Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $337.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

