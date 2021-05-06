Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,567 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

