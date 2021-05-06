Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 23,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Equinix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Equinix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 58,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $693.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $692.59 and a 200 day moving average of $707.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.