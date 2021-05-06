Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,013 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.20 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on HTA shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

